LondonHouse Chicago Executive Chef Liz Sweeney

LondonHouse Chicago

85 E Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601

https://londonhousechicago.com/

Through the end of September, LondonHouse Chicago will donate a portion of the proceeds from every Loco Moco (a popular Hawaiian dish) sold to those affected by the Maui fires.

The funds will go to Chef Liz’s former restaurant group, Merriman’s, currently doing phenomenal work on the ground. The Merriman’s restaurant group has locations on 4 islands with the corporate headquarters being in Lahaina/Kapalua.

Recipe:

Loco Moco

Serves 2

-2 hamburger patties-cooked to desired temperature

-2 fried eggs

SPAM Fried Rice:

-2 cups white rice, best if leftover rice and chilled

-½ cup diced SPAM

-2 tbsp chives

-1/4 cup soy sauce

-2 tsp sesame oil

-1 tbsp water

Gravy:

-2 cups brown gravy-can be premade or can use a seasoning packet found in grocery store spice aisle

-2 tbsp shallot

-1 tsp minced ginger

-2 tsp minced garlic

-¼ cup soy sauce, low sodium or a good quality soy sauce

For the Gravy:

-Saute shallot, ginger and garlic in a sauce pan. Deglaze with the soy sauce. Add the gravy to the pan and let come to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

-Pull off heat. Using a Vitamix blender/immersion blender, emulsify the demiglace. Once the sauce is emulsified, it will need to be seasoned with the soy sauce and black pepper.

For the Fried Rice:

-Combine soy sauce, sesame oil and water in a bowl. Set aside.

-Sear the SPAM and let it start to brown. Add the rice and let the rice form a skin. Deglaze the pan with the soy sauce mixture. Set aside until the hamburger patty is cooked and ready to serve.