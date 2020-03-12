Midday Fix: Live performances from the Trinity Irish Dancers

Michaela Donohue, Associate Director, Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

http://www.trinityirishdance.com

Events:

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Trinity is offering new dancers the first class FREE. Register at http://www.trinityirishdance.com . Trinity is offering a $75 discount for registrations in the month of MARCH! This offer starts March 1 and ends March 31 offer for new dancers only.

Trinity will offer Intro to Irish Dance classes during their upcoming Spring and Summer camps. These four-day courses will focus on Irish dance basics such as foot placement, balance, leg and foot strength, and posture while learning a traditional Irish dance. Students will gain confidence, muscle memory, and learn to take control of their bodies as we move around the dance floor! Each course will focus on a different dance. No previous dance experience necessary!

FREE Dance Lessons – Saturday, March 14th – 1:00-4:30 p.m. **Every 30 minutes – Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Room 311 – Chicago

