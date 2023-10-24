David Fiorello (Founder & Artistic Director – THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT)
David Moreland (Playing Michael in BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY)
Marta Bady (Playing Vicky in BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY)
Missy Wise Vanderzee (Playing Mother in BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY)
Kelan M. Smith – Guitar
Kara Olander – Bass
Ben Heppner – Percussion
Event:
“Bright Lights, Big City”: A Dazzling Musical Concert Event Hosted by The Beautiful City Project, in Association with Season of Concern
Monday, October 30th at the Den Theatre at 7:30pm
1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL
Proceeds from the show will go to the organization Season of Concern.
http://www.thebeautifulcityproject.com