Third Coast Percussion

David Skidmore

Robert Dillon

Peter Martin

Sean Connors

Event:

Third Coast Percussion

All Philip Glass program with Aguas da Amazonia (U.S. Premiere)

September 13, 2022, at 7pm

Field Museum of Chicago, James Simpson Theater, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive https://www.fieldmuseum.org/

Ticket: $30; $25 for students and members/donors of the Field Museum and Third Coast Percussion; purchase at https://thirdcoastpercussion.com/