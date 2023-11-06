The Voices of Hope Community Chorus with Artistic Director Kevin Kelly and Accompanist Melissa Grant

https://voicesofhopecc.com/

The Voices of Hope Community Chorus, is a nonprofit organization created to harness the joy of music and the supportive power of community for those affected by breast cancer.

Events:

Voices of Hope will perform two concerts in November with the theme, “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The first concert will be held Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Oak Park, and the second will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Glenview Community Church. Individual tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased online at https://voicesofhopecc.com/.

Pilgrim Congregational Church in Oak Park

460 Lake St., Oak Park, IL

Glenview Community Church

1000 Elm St., Glenview, IL