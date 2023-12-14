Liza Malamut, Artistic Director of The Newberry Consort



Salomé Sandoval, co-director of A Latin American Christmas

Events:

The Newberry Consort is pleased to present A Latin American Christmas from Dec. 15-18, which will include both sacred and secular music that would have been heard at Christmastime from the 15th through the 18th centuries in Peru, Spain, and Guatemala, and will highlight indigenous and African elements in music composed by Spaniards in the New World.

A Latin American Christmas

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Mother of the Americas Catholic Church, 2226 S. Whipple St., Chicago

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4220 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago

https://Newberryconsort.org