Hinsdale Middle School Jazz Ensemble under the direction of George Andrikokus

https://www.d181.org/schools/hinsdale-middle-school

Events:

Friday, December 15th 2023

Zhou B Art Center

1029 W 35th St.

Chicago, IL 60609

https://zhoubartcenter.com/

Sunday, December 17th 2023

Midwest Clinic Preview Concert

Hinsdale Middle School

100 S. Garfield St.

Hinsdale, IL 60521

https://www.d181.org/schools/hinsdale-middle-school

Wednesday, December 20th 2023

77th Annual Midwest Clinic

McCormick Place West, Chicago, IL

10:45am @ W196 Ballroom

https://www.midwestclinic.org/