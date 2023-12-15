Hinsdale Middle School Jazz Ensemble under the direction of George Andrikokus
https://www.d181.org/schools/hinsdale-middle-school
Events:
Friday, December 15th 2023
Zhou B Art Center
1029 W 35th St.
Chicago, IL 60609
+
Sunday, December 17th 2023
Midwest Clinic Preview Concert
Hinsdale Middle School
100 S. Garfield St.
Hinsdale, IL 60521
https://www.d181.org/schools/hinsdale-middle-school
+
Wednesday, December 20th 2023
77th Annual Midwest Clinic
McCormick Place West, Chicago, IL
10:45am @ W196 Ballroom
https://www.midwestclinic.org/