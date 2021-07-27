Midday Fix: Live performance from The Era Footwork Crew – previewing the upcoming Physical Theater Festival

Marc Frost, Producer and co-founder Physical Theater Festival Chicago

Alice Da Cunha, Producer and co-founder Physical Theater Festival Chicago

Event:

Physical Theater Festival Chicago

Saturday, July 31st / Starting at 2 PM

Events: 2 PM – Ancestral Procession by Jerrell L. Henderson, 4 PM – She Pick The Speed by The Era Footwork Crew, 6 PM – Mindful Manipulations by 3AM Theatre plus performances by Jean Claudio and Laura Crotte

Location: Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., Chicago, IL 60615

Tickets: FREE, please make reservations at www.physicalfestival.com

Age Range: Family Friendly

Produced in association with the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series.

Protect Yourself, Protect Your Neighbor, Protect Our Parks

