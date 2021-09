Starinah “Star” Dixon

https://maddrhythms.com/

Event:

M.A.D.D. Rhythms 20th Anniversary Season culminates with The Chicago Tap Summit at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in (4701 S. Martin Luther King Dr.) Bronzeville, Oct. 1 – 3, open to the public and offered in-person and virtually.

The Summit includes discussions, performances, a tap jam and the premiere of the documentary “Hoofin’ It: The Untold Story of the Founders of Tap,” Presented by Chicago Dancemakers Forum Project. Sunday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.