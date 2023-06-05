John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
https://www.johnprimerblues.com/
John will be playing 2 sets at the Chicago Blues Festival:
June 9 – Pritzker Stage 7:45-9pm (John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band featuring: Rick Kreher, Steve Bell, Johnny Iguana, Lenny Media, and Aliya Primer)
June 10 – Mississippi Stage 2:30-3:30pm (John Primer & Steve Bell Acoustic Show)
Event:
Chicago Blues Festival
When: June 8 -11, 2023 (Thursday, 5:30-9pm) and (Friday – Sunday, 12-9pm)
Where: Millennium Park, across 3 stages
Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Thurs-Sun; Visit MS Juke Stage, Fri-Sun; Rosa’s Lounge, Fri-Sun
FREE admission
http://www.ChicagoBluesFestival.us
https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park.html