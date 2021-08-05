Midday Fix: Live performance from Beats Y Bateria

Dylan Hankey – Program Manager, Navy Pier

Beats Y Bateria – Harold Gonzalez, Ana Everling, Daniel Crane

https://www.beatsybateria.com

Event:

https://navypier.org/

Navy Pier is hosting its annual LatiNxt Music Festival this weekend Friday Aug 6th beginning at 5:30pm and Saturday Aug 7th beginning at 2pm. The free, two-day festival showcases world-renowned talent, including local, national and international artists known for exploring new ways of connecting traditional Latin music with modern sounds.

The fourth annual LatiNxt Music Festival at Navy Pier this weekend:

Friday, Aug 6th (5:30p.m. – 11:30p.m.) in the Navy Pier Beer Garden

Saturday, Aug. 7 (2:00p.m. – 11:30p.m.) on the Wave Wall platform and Polk Bros Park Lake stage

Catch Beats Y Bateria performance Saturday at 4pm in the Navy Pier Beer Garden.