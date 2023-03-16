Irish musicians Aoife Scott and Andy Meaney http://www.aoifescott.com
Tim Placher, a Joliet musician and retired choir teacher
Events:
A Shamrockin’ Good Time”
Thursday, March 16, 2023 – 7:30 PM
Rialto Square Theatre
102 N. Chicago St.
Joliet, IL 60432
A benefit for the Rialto Square Theatre featuring Irish music, dancers, bagpipers, a youth choir, raffles and a costume contest
Tickets at www.rialtosquare.com or walk-up at the box office
Adults: $25 Kids 12-and-under: $15
Aoife Scott In Concert
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – 7:30 PM
Irish American Heritage Center – Mayfair Theater
4626 N. Knox Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
Tickets at www.irish-american.org and www.eventbrite.com
Tickets: $25