Amanda Coppotelli – Singer

https://amandacoppotelli.bandcamp.com/

Mary Nedbalski – Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing Director

Event:

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

September10 and 11

The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The event is along Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne.

www.lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com