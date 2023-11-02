Ira Antelis – Creator of “We Are Here” and Music Producer

Adam Jacobs – star of Aladdin on Broadway and performer in “We Are Here”.

Cantor Rachel Brook – from Anshe Emet Synagogue and performer in “We are Here”

Event:

“We Are Here: Songs from the Holocaust” is a one night only concert that will take place on November 6, 2023 at The Salt Shed in Chicago. The show will feature songs that were written inside the ghettos and concentration camps of Nazi-occupied Europe and escaped with survivors. Each song will be presented by a famed Chicagoan and will be performed by a famous musician(s). The evening carries an important message about coming together through music, focusing on inclusivity and educating the next generation. Proceeds will benefit the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

WHERE: The Salt Shed | 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

WHEN: Monday, November 6, 2023 | Doors 6:30pm | Concert 7:30pm | VIP 6:00pm

TICKETS: Prices range from $59 each to $500 for VIP tickets

