wht.rbbt.obj

River Rabbitte

Frank Rabbitte (Bass)

Doc Bee (Lead Guitar)

Annalee England (Drums)

http://www.whtrbbtobj.com

+

Mike Marr of Buffalo Creek Brewing

Event:

Bier Rock Festival

The event runs from 4pm to 11pm on 8/4/23 and from Noon to 11pm on 8/5/23.

Buffalo Creek Brewing: 360 Historical Ln, Long Grove, IL 60047

http://buffalocreekbrewing.com

*wht.rbbt.obj is performing at the event on 8/5/23 – 8pm