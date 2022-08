Tiera Kennedy

https://www.tiera.com

Event:

Tiera Kennedy will be performing at this weekend’s Windy City Smokeout (Friday 4:20pm).

Windy City Smokeout

August 4, 2022 – August 7, 2022

https://www.windycitysmokeout.com

1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612 (Madison & Wood)

The hours for Windy City Smokeout are Friday, August 5: 2pm-11pm; Saturday, August 6: noon-11pm; Sunday, August 7: noon-10pm.;

Gates open 2:00 PM on Friday, 1:00 PM on Saturday, 1:00PM on Sunday.

Gates open 2:00 PM on Friday, 1:00 PM on Saturday, 1:00PM on Sunday. Pricing ranges from $184 for VIP to one-day passes from $69.95-$44.95.