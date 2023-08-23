Miguel Alfaro – Program Manager at Navy Pier

Third Coast Percussion ensemble members:

Sean Connors

Peter Martin

Robert Dillon

David Skidmore

Events:

-Navy Pier’s free performing arts festival “Chicago Live!” will take place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24. This year marks the third year for the iconic event, which now presents more than 80 distinct artists and cultural organizations in back-to-back performances on three stages. Performances span every artistic genre including music, dance, theatre, spoken word, improv, vocal performance and more.

Performances will take place at stages across Navy Pier: 600 E. Grand Avenue,

Chicago, IL 60611

–Third Coast Percussion also has a show on 9/2/23:

Between Breaths Album Release Concert) at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at 915 E. 60th St., Chicago, IL.