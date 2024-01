The Sean McKee Band

Sean McKee – Guitar and vocals

Drew D’Astice – Guitar

Chris Pecoraro – Bass

Danny Lozano – Drums

http://www.seanmckeeband.com

Check Out:

-They won the Chicago 2024 Blues Challenge and will be competing in Memphis (1/16-1/20) representing Chicago against other challenge winners from all over the world – in the International Blues Challenge.

-A new EP “In This Life” on January 12th in celebration of our win.

https://windycityblues.org/blues-challenge-finals