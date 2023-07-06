Donna Herula Band
Donna Herula is joined by Marc Edelstein on upright bass, Tony Wittrock on guitar and Grammy winner, Kenny “Beedy-Eyes” Smith, on drums.
Events:
- The Donna Herula Trio will be playing tonight (Thursday, July 6th) at the Navy Pier Skyline Session from 6:30pm to 9pm at the Wave Wall Pavilion (South Dock of Navy Pier), 600 E Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
- Tomorrow (Friday, July 7th), they will be playing at the Waukegan Library Outdoor Summer Concert Series from 12pm to 1pm at 128 N County Street, Waukegan, IL.
- Monday, July 17th from 6pm to 7:30pm, the Donna Herula Band will be playing at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL.