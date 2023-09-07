Maureen Martino, Executive Director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce

The Band Calderisi – https://www.thebandcalderisi.com/

Event:

18th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The event is along Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne.