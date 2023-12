Tammy McCann, vocalist and Music Institute of Chicago Artist in Residence https://www.tammymccann.com/

John McClean, Guitar

John Sutton, Bass

Sam Jewell, Drums

Edith Yokley, Violin

Sylvia de la Cerna, Violin

Nora Williams, Viola

Erica Lessie, Cello

Event:

A Jazz Christmas” featuring vocalist and Music Institute of Chicago artist-in-residence Tammy McCann, along with an all-star ensemble, including John McClean, guitar; Tom Vaitsas, piano; Sam Jewell, drums; John Sutton, bass; the TRIIO quartet; and a lush string orchestra, led by Music Institute Conductor-in-Residence Jim Setapen, with string arrangements by Arcoiris Sandoval. Audiences will experience a bluesy, soulful journey through Christmas classics and seasonal favorites, including “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and more.

Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston