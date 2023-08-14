Tim Placher
Phoebe Hunt – http://www.phoebehuntmusic.com
Events:
Porch & Park Music Fest
Saturday, August 19, 2023
1:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Joliet’s Cathedral-Area Historic Neighborhood & Preservation Park
710 Taylor St., Joliet 60435
FREE, Family-friendly event!
http://www.porchandparkmusicfest.com
*Phoebe will be performing around 6:20p at the Porch & Park Music Festival – at Preservation Park.
AND….
Phoebe Hunt at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
5:30 PM
18 Spring Creek Rd.
Rockford, IL 61107