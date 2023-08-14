Tim Placher

Phoebe Hunt – http://www.phoebehuntmusic.com

Events:

Porch & Park Music Fest

Saturday, August 19, 2023

1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Joliet’s Cathedral-Area Historic Neighborhood & Preservation Park

710 Taylor St., Joliet 60435

FREE, Family-friendly event!

http://www.porchandparkmusicfest.com

*Phoebe will be performing around 6:20p at the Porch & Park Music Festival – at Preservation Park.

AND….

Phoebe Hunt at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

5:30 PM

18 Spring Creek Rd.

Rockford, IL 61107

www.andersongardens.org