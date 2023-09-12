Lawrence Tome – Wurlitzer/Vocals
Mo Kinsinger – Vocals
Allie Robson – Vocals
Will Mackie-Jenkins – Electric Guitar
Inho Park – Electric Bass
Eric Novak – Clarinet
Paul Calzaretta – Trumpet
Jonah Penningroth – Drums
Gene Wagendorf, III – Associate Director, Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce (GRCC)
Event:
Ravenswood ArtWalk
Ravenswood Avenue from Lawrence to Irving Park Road
Saturday, September 16th & Sunday, September 17th
https://ravenswoodchicago.org/
- The festival runs from 11am – 6pm both days.
- ArtWalk is family and dog-friendly.
- The festival is free but a $5-10 donation is suggested.