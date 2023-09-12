Lawrence Tome – Wurlitzer/Vocals  

Mo Kinsinger – Vocals

Allie Robson – Vocals

Will Mackie-Jenkins – Electric Guitar

Inho Park – Electric Bass

Eric Novak – Clarinet

Paul Calzaretta – Trumpet

Jonah Penningroth – Drums

https://lawrencetome.com/

Gene Wagendorf, III – Associate Director, Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce (GRCC)

Event:

Ravenswood ArtWalk

Ravenswood Avenue from Lawrence to Irving Park Road

Saturday, September 16th & Sunday, September 17th

https://ravenswoodchicago.org/

  • The festival runs from 11am – 6pm both days.
  • ArtWalk is family and dog-friendly.
  • The festival is free but a $5-10 donation is suggested.