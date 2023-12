Hollyy

Tanner Bednar – vocals, sometimes guitar

Brandon Couture – guitar

Peter Giere – keyboard

Dominic Zeier – bass

Rafe Soto – drums

Blasé Cermak – trumpet

Nathan France – saxophone

https://hollyy.band/

Event:

Hollyy is performing their third annual “Hollyy-Days” show this Friday (12/15) at Lincoln Hall, with openers Wyatt Waddell and Jacob on the Moon.

Lincoln Hall

2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

Doors 7pm, Show 8pm

And Check Out:

Hollyy is also releasing their new single “Running From You” on 12/15.