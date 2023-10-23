Rendezvous Arts

Deb Stevenson, Executive Director

Guitarists Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic

Events:

Rendezvous Arts presents guitarists Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic with artist Liquid Mosaic

$30 each at Artifact Events in Chicago. $20 each in Dixon, $35 in Lake Forest 

Wednesday, October 25

7:30 PM

Dixon Stage Left Theatre, 306 W. 1st Street, Dixon, IL

Friday, October 27

7:00 PM

Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL

Sunday, October 29

2:30 PM

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL

https://www.rendezvousarts.org/haque-and-ivanovic-and-liquid-mosaic

https://www.rendezvousarts.org

Goran Ivanovic / Fareed Haque Duo
https://fareed.com/goran-ivanovic-fareed-haque-duo/

https://www.kenreif.com