Guitarists Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic
Rendezvous Arts presents guitarists Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic with artist Liquid Mosaic
$30 each at Artifact Events in Chicago. $20 each in Dixon, $35 in Lake Forest
Wednesday, October 25
7:30 PM
Dixon Stage Left Theatre, 306 W. 1st Street, Dixon, IL
Friday, October 27
7:00 PM
Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL
Sunday, October 29
2:30 PM
Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL
https://www.rendezvousarts.org/haque-and-ivanovic-and-liquid-mosaic
https://www.rendezvousarts.org