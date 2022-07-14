Dave Madlener, President & Founder of the Windy City Blues Society
Brenda Taylor & The Earth Shakers
Event:
Chicago Blues Challenge
July 30th Willow Springs Blues Fest, 501 Willow Blvd, Willow Springs
across from Imperial Oak Brewing (Chicago Blues Challenge Round 1)
Sept 24th Bolingbrook Blues Showcase, 375 W Briarcliff Rd, Bolingbrook
The Roger C. Claar Performing Arts Center (Chicago Blues Challenge Round 2)
Nov 13th Chicago Blues Challenge Finals
Buddy Guys Legends, 700 S Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL
https://windycityblues.org/chicago-blues-challenge
https://windycityblues.org/willow-springs-blues
https://windycityblues.org/bolingbrook-blue-showcase
https://windycityblues.org/blues-challenge-finals