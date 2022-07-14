Dave Madlener,  President & Founder of the Windy City Blues Society

Brenda Taylor & The Earth Shakers 

Event:

Chicago Blues Challenge 

http://www.WindyCityBlues.ORG

July 30th    Willow Springs Blues Fest,  501 Willow Blvd, Willow Springs

 across from Imperial Oak Brewing    (Chicago Blues Challenge Round 1)

Sept 24th   Bolingbrook Blues Showcase,  375 W Briarcliff Rd, Bolingbrook

The Roger C. Claar Performing Arts Center   (Chicago Blues Challenge Round 2)

Nov 13th   Chicago Blues Challenge Finals

Buddy Guys Legends,   700 S Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL

https://windycityblues.org/chicago-blues-challenge

https://windycityblues.org/willow-springs-blues

https://windycityblues.org/bolingbrook-blue-showcase

https://windycityblues.org/blues-challenge-finals