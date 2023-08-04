Mark Clay

Joe Barr, Jawaan Scott, Kenneth “Hollywood” Scott, Theo Huff

Event:

The Otis Clay Tribute Concert

Fitzgerald’s – 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, IL – 8:30 pm Saturday, August 5th, 2023

https://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/event2/13329618/otis-clay-tribute-featuring-members-of-the-otis-clay-band/

http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com