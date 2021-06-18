Midday Fix: “Let’s Talk Womxn Supper Club & Conversation”

Rohini Dey, Ph.D.

Events:

The second installment of Supper Club & Conversation is on Friday, June 25, 2021, with a June 22 deadline for reservations and preorders. Make a reservation to see all of Chicago’s Let’s Talk Womxn at https://letstalkwomxn.com/city-page/chicago/. The June 25 dinner features five incredible courses from five Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago restaurants plus a panel discussion with the entrepreneurs behind each: Rohini Dey of Vermilion, Mary Aregoni of Saigon Sisters, Julia Shell of The Dandy Crown, Geri Hernandez of Savory Crust, and Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Human Rights Watch for #EndChildMarriage.

+

Let’s Talk Womxn Picnic in White

July 11th 12-3pm. Jay Pritzker Pavilion Lawn, Millennium Park.

Join Chicago and Let’s Talk Womxn at the iconic garden around Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium for the closing event of Taste of Chicago To-Go, an epic picnic for up to 5000 guests. This celebratory event includes entertainment by women performers on stage, a power women soundtrack and interviews with Let’s Talk Womxn restaurateurs and entrepreneurs. Guests are encouraged to dress in white in solidarity with our inclusive and diverse womxn power. Join us to make this the biggest annual women power celebration of Chicago. We encourage all women to invite their family and friends, especially men, to join this celebration of summer, dining out, and coming together as a city. Food and drinks at this picnic are exclusively by Let’s Talk Womxn.

Picnic baskets and signature cocktails must be preordered. Gourmet $45 five item picnic boxes include surprise dishes from our restaurateurs with omnivore or vegetarian options. Each box includes a delicious hearty grain salad, dips and a crisp, a main, and two desserts. Guests will pick up prepaid picnic baskets and cocktails from our tent at Millennium Park 12-3pm. Highly limited quantities will be available for sale on site as well. This event is hosted by the City of Chicago and Let’s Talk Womxn.