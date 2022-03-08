Midday Fix: Lemon Pepper Cacio e Pepe and details on Mariano’s “Ladies Who Launch” series

Mary Beth Mulholland, Chief Operating Office, Pasta Pappone
Event:
March is Women’s History Month and to honor it Mariano’s is hosting a special “Ladies Who Launch” showcase to spotlight local women-owned food and beverage vendors with weekly events throughout the month.
The full Mariano’s Ladies Who Launch lineup is as follows:
Saturday, March 12 at Shorewood, 12 -2 PM
- Pasta Pappone
- Petal Sparkling Botanicals
- UB Sauce
- Muchacha Salsa
Saturday, March 12at Western Springs
- Sacred Serve
- Every Body Eat
- Petal Sparkling Botanicals
- Freshie Tequila Seltzer
- UB Sauce
- Love Cork Screw Wines
Saturday, March 19at Naperville, 12 -2 PM
- Pasta Pappone
- Two Fish To-Go
- Every Body Eat
- Petal Sparkling Botanicals
- Love Cork Screw Wines
- Freshie Tequila Seltzer
- UB Sauce
- Muchacha Salsa
Saturday, March 19at Jefferson Park, 12 -2 PM
- Every Body Eat
- Petal Sparkling Botanicals
- Freshie Tequila Seltzer
- UB Sauce
- Prevail Jerky
Saturday, March 26at Lombard, 12 -2 PM
- Two Fish To-Go
- Every Body Eat
- Petal Sparkling Botanicals
- Freshie Tequila Seltzer
- UB Sauce
Recipe:
Lemon Pepper Cacio e Pepe
Ingredients:
1 package Pasta Pappone Lemon Pepper Fettuccini
¼ cup salt
6 Tbl butter
¾ cup fresh grated Grana Padano or Parmesan cheese
¼ cup fresh grated Pecorino cheese
1 cup pasta water
Protein of choice – shrimp, chicken breast – prepared and sliced
Basil (optional garnish)
Instructions:
- Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil with ¼ cup salt. Once boiling, add Lemon Pepper Fettuccini
- Cook for 4 minutes, until pasta is not quite yet tender.
- While pasta is boiling, melt butter in saute pan over medium heat.
- Drain pasta, but make sure to retain 1 cup pasta water.
- Add ¾ cup pasta water to saute pan and bring to a simmer with butter.
- Add Lemon Pepper Fettuccini to saute pan and let simmer for about 1 minute.
- Turn the heat to low and add in cheese, stirring until melted and the sauce coats the pasta. If too dry, add a bit more pasta water and continue stirring.
- Remove pasta from pan to plate, top with cooked protein of choice and garnish with fresh basil.