Midday Fix: Lemon Pepper Cacio e Pepe and details on Mariano’s “Ladies Who Launch” series

Mary Beth Mulholland, Chief Operating Office, Pasta Pappone

http://pastapappone.com

Event:

March is Women’s History Month and to honor it Mariano’s is hosting a special “Ladies Who Launch” showcase to spotlight local women-owned food and beverage vendors with weekly events throughout the month.

http://www.marianos.com

The full Mariano’s Ladies Who Launch lineup is as follows:

Saturday, March 12 at Shorewood, 12 -2 PM

Pasta Pappone

Petal Sparkling Botanicals

UB Sauce

Muchacha Salsa

Saturday, March 12at Western Springs

Sacred Serve

Every Body Eat

Petal Sparkling Botanicals

Freshie Tequila Seltzer

UB Sauce

Love Cork Screw Wines

Saturday, March 19at Naperville, 12 -2 PM

Pasta Pappone

Two Fish To-Go

Every Body Eat

Petal Sparkling Botanicals

Love Cork Screw Wines

Freshie Tequila Seltzer

UB Sauce

Muchacha Salsa

Saturday, March 19at Jefferson Park, 12 -2 PM

Every Body Eat

Petal Sparkling Botanicals

Freshie Tequila Seltzer

UB Sauce

Prevail Jerky

Saturday, March 26at Lombard, 12 -2 PM

Two Fish To-Go

Every Body Eat

Petal Sparkling Botanicals

Freshie Tequila Seltzer

UB Sauce

Recipe:

Lemon Pepper Cacio e Pepe

Ingredients:

1 package Pasta Pappone Lemon Pepper Fettuccini

¼ cup salt

6 Tbl butter

¾ cup fresh grated Grana Padano or Parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh grated Pecorino cheese

1 cup pasta water

Protein of choice – shrimp, chicken breast – prepared and sliced

Basil (optional garnish)

Instructions:

Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil with ¼ cup salt. Once boiling, add Lemon Pepper Fettuccini

Cook for 4 minutes, until pasta is not quite yet tender.

While pasta is boiling, melt butter in saute pan over medium heat.

Drain pasta, but make sure to retain 1 cup pasta water.

Add ¾ cup pasta water to saute pan and bring to a simmer with butter.

Add Lemon Pepper Fettuccini to saute pan and let simmer for about 1 minute.

Turn the heat to low and add in cheese, stirring until melted and the sauce coats the pasta. If too dry, add a bit more pasta water and continue stirring.

Remove pasta from pan to plate, top with cooked protein of choice and garnish with fresh basil.