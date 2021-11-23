Midday Fix: Latke Recipes For Both Hanukkah & Thanksgiving

Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Fleishigs Magazine

Recipes:

Fleishigs’ Foolproof Potato Latke Recipe

Yields: about 10 latkes

Recipe by: Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Fleishigs Magazine @fleishigsmag

Ingredients:

● 4 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled

● 1 small onion

● 1 egg

● 1 teaspoons kosher salt

● Pinch freshly grated black pepper

● 1 tablespoons all purpose flour

● Canola oil, for frying

● Sea salt, for serving

Directions:

1. Peel and grate potatoes and onion, then squeeze absolutely dry with paper towels or a kitchen towel.

2. Whisk egg, kosher salt, pinch of freshly ground black pepper and all-purpose flour. Add grated potatoes and onion.

3. Heat 1 inch of canola oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Scoop out latkes to desired size and fry for about 3 minutes per side.

4. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with sea salt. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Sheet Pan Latkes (4 Ways, One Pan)

Recipe courtesy of Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief, Fleishigs

→ Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Kosher

While latkes (potato pancakes) are often fried, this brilliant sheet pan recipe offers a very simple way to bake four different flavors together side-by-side in one pan for a delicious and colorful presentation. Each flavor section is made with the same main ingredients – vegetables, fruit, eggs, oil, salt, and pepper – with its own flavor twist: Zucchini, Potato -Scallion, Apple-Cranberry, and Sweet Potato.

Flavor sections (top to bottom): Zucchini, Potato -Scallion, Apple-Cranberry, Sweet Potato

Serves: 20

(Note: To Serve for 10, adjust recipe by half and prepare in 9×13 size sheet pan)

Ingredients:

3⁄4 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

3 potatoes, grated

1⁄2 cup chopped scallions

2 sweet potatoes, grated

3 Granny Smith apples, grated

1⁄2 cup cranberries

3 zucchinis, grated

1⁄4 cup grated onion

4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons za’atar

Chopped chives (for garnish)

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Pour ½ cup oil onto sheet pan and preheat in the oven for ten minutes. Prepare 4 medium bowls. Place one egg in each bowl. Place potatoes, scallions, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in the first bowl. Place sweet potatoes, 1 teaspoon za’atar, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in the second bowl. Place apples, cranberries, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in the third bowl. Place zucchini, onion, remaining teaspoon salt, and black pepper in the fourth bowl. Mix ingredients in each bowl Remove baking tray with hot oil and place onto surface. Carefully spoon contents of each bowl onto the baking tray in even strips lengthwise.

Note : To achieve even rows of each flavor section, measure out precisely 2 ½ cups of each vegetable mixture.

Drizzle remaining oil over latkes and bake for forty minutes. For an extra crunchy top, place pan under the broiler for 3-5 minutes. Top sweet potato section with remaining za’atar and top apple section with remaining cinnamon. Serve warm.