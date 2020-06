Jemar Tisby – president of The Witness: A Black Christian Collective and co-host of the Pass The Mic podcast. He is a Ph.D. candidate in history at the University of Mississippi, and the author of The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism.

Event:

Friday, June 19 – Juneteenth – 10:00 a.m. CT — “Free To Be Free” with special guests and events in honor of Black freedom. Visit website below: