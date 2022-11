Marla Cichowski, spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism

http://EnjoyIllinois.com

Items Featured:

Flags for Heroes—States, $125–$275; sangamonreclaimed.com (Springfield)

Zodiac Candles, $32; edgewatercandles.com (Chicago)

Handmade Glass Ornaments, $35–$45; prairiefireglass.com (Monticello)

Large Pizza Paddle, Herb and Vegetable Knife, Wooden Tumblers, $20-$55 wildcherryspoonco.com. (Moline)

Unbroken Vodka, $25; stumpysspirits.com. (Columbia)

Handmade Honey Goat’s Milk Soap, $3–$6; getcsbees.com (Anna)

Cocoa Blue Chocolates, truffles, caramels, turtles (Rochester) prices vary http://www.cocoabluechocolates.com/

Cherry Rustic Edge, Cherry Edge Grain, $139, $198; johnboos.com. (Effingham)

Ropp Jersey Cheese – gift box with variety or Illinois made cheeses (Normal); prices vary https://roppcheese.com/