Henry Firth & Ian Theasby – Authors and Founders of Bosh!
Event:
Bosh! Booksigning at Vegandale Chicago
Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 4:00pm Grant Park, Butler Field For tickets and more information: https://www.vegandalefest.com/chicago/
Recipe:
Hummus Pasta
Serves 4
14 oz spaghetti or linguine
10 sundried tomatoes, plus 2 tsp oil from the jar
1 medium red onion
1 garlic clove
¼ cup fresh basil leaves salt and black pepper
For the Hummus:
1 (14oz) can chickpeas 1 garlic clove
1 lemon
3 tbsp tahini
¼ cup olive oil
3½ tbsp water
salt and black pepper
To Serve:
simple green salad (we like arugula)
Make the Hummus:
• Drain the chickpeas
• Peel the garlic
• Halve the lemon
• Add the chickpeas, garlic, tahini, olive oil, and some salt and pepper to the blender or food processor and squeeze over the lemon juice
• Blend until very smooth
• Add the water and blend again to make a smooth puree (you may need more or less water to get the right consistency)
Prepare the pasta:
• Add the pasta to the pan of boiling water and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente
• Reserve the pasta water
Meanwhile, prepare the sauce:
• Finely slice the sundried tomatoes
• Peel and finely slice the red onion
• Peel and grate the garlic
• Place the skillet over medium heat and add the sundried tomato oil from the jar
• Add the red onion and a pinch of salt to the pan and stir for 3 minutes
Add the sundried tomatoes and garlic and stir for 2 minutes:
• Transfer the cooked pasta to the pan along with 2 ladlefuls or about a cup of the pasta water
• Carefully toss to combine
• Taste and season with salt and pepper
Finish the sauce:
• Spoon over the hummus and stir it through the pasta, adding a splash more pasta water if necessary to get a really creamy consistency
• Taste and season
Serve up:
• Sprinkle over the basil leaves and some freshly ground pepper and serve immediately with a little green salad on the side