Beth Amodio, President & CEO – One Warm Coat

How People Can Help

-Donate gently worn coats and other outerwear. There are over 100 drop-off locations in the Chicago area.

-Hold a coat drive. Visit onewarmcoat.org to register to collect coats at your workplace, place of worship, neighborhood, or school.

-Donate money. Every $1 donated to One Warm Coat provides warmth for 1 person.