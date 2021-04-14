Midday Fix: How to revive your lawn & shrubs after winter critter damage

Bob Bertog – “The Lawn Ranger” – President of Bertog Landscape Co.

http://www.bertoglandscape.com

Tips for Cleaning Up from Voles & Critters:

Lawn damage can be raked up and then top dressed and seeded depending on how bad the damage is. A lot of the vole trails will grow over as the lawn comes out of dormancy.

Bird feeders are an attraction for voles. Keep the ground clean below the feeders.

You can put poultry fencing or tree guards around susceptible shrubs to reduce their food source.

Clean up all leaves and debris in planting beds to limit the critters’ food source and places for them to hide from predators.

Preventative Treatment Tips:

Cut back all perennials in the fall.

Rake up leaves from the turf in the fall.

Cut the grass at a shorter height in the fall

Avoid excessive nitrogen fertilizer in the fall that will stimulate plant growth.

Snow Mold: There are typically two types of snow mold. Grey snow mold and Pink snow mold. Both become prevalent after prolonged periods of snow cover on turf areas. They are both caused by spore pathogens that thrive in the wet conditions. Both can be identified by discolored patches of turf. There are two different pathogens causing the two different colors in the turf. The pink snow mold is more damaging than the grey snow mold.

Snow Mold Treatment: Grey snow mold will usually go away in the spring as the grass plants begin to grow. You can rake the areas to remove the dead grass blades. Pink snow mold can be more damaging if it gets into the crown of the grass plant. This may require raking up the dead patches, topdressing and re-seeding.