Midday Fix: Honey Mustard Salmon

Javier Perez, Executive Chef Mustard Seed Kitchen

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E. Cermak, Chicago, IL 60616

312-326-0062

https://mustardseedkitchenchicago.com

Recipe:

Honey Mustard Salmon

Ingredients

-6 oz Atlantic Salmon

– pinch of paprika

– salt & pepper to taste

Creamed Corn

– 8 ounces (1 cup) fresh corn

– 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of heavy cream

– 1 oz (2T) diced onion

Asparagus

– 5 to 6 asparagus

– salt and pepper to taste

– tablespoon olive oil

For the glaze:

– 1oz (2T) of honey

– 1.1/2 oz (3-4T) of Dijon mustard

– .1/2 oz (1T) water

Season both sides of the salmon with the Salt, Pepper, and Cajun spice. Sear the salmon in a pan for 3 minutes each side. While that’s cooking, cook the Asparagus in a pan with Salt, Pepper, and olive oil for 2 minutes.

Next, cut fresh corn off the cob mix it in a pan with 1oz (2T) of diced onion, 1oz (2T) of butter and mix it until the onion is translucent. Next add 2 oz (1/4 cup) of heavy cream, Salt, Pepper to taste.

For the Honey Mustard Glaze in a pan add 1 1/2 oz (3-4T) of Dijon Mustard, 1oz (2T) of Honey, 1/2 oz (1T) of water stir and bring to boil and set aside to cool down.