Midday Fix: Honey Mustard Salmon

Javier Perez, Executive Chef Mustard Seed Kitchen
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E. Cermak, Chicago, IL 60616
312-326-0062
https://mustardseedkitchenchicago.com
Recipe:
Honey Mustard Salmon
Ingredients
-6 oz Atlantic Salmon
– pinch of paprika
– salt & pepper to taste
Creamed Corn
– 8 ounces (1 cup) fresh corn
– 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of heavy cream
– 1 oz (2T) diced onion
Asparagus
– 5 to 6 asparagus
– salt and pepper to taste
– tablespoon olive oil
For the glaze:
– 1oz (2T) of honey
– 1.1/2 oz (3-4T) of Dijon mustard
– .1/2 oz (1T) water
Season both sides of the salmon with the Salt, Pepper, and Cajun spice. Sear the salmon in a pan for 3 minutes each side. While that’s cooking, cook the Asparagus in a pan with Salt, Pepper, and olive oil for 2 minutes.
Next, cut fresh corn off the cob mix it in a pan with 1oz (2T) of diced onion, 1oz (2T) of butter and mix it until the onion is translucent. Next add 2 oz (1/4 cup) of heavy cream, Salt, Pepper to taste.
For the Honey Mustard Glaze in a pan add 1 1/2 oz (3-4T) of Dijon Mustard, 1oz (2T) of Honey, 1/2 oz (1T) of water stir and bring to boil and set aside to cool down.