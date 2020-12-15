Midday Fix: Holiday Toys from The Toy Guy

Christopher Byrne 

http://www.thetoyguy.com

Items Featured:

PAW Patrol Jet to the Rescue Marshall’s Deluxe Vehicle

From Nickelodeon/Spin Master

For Ages 3+ years

$14.99

Where to Buy: Amazon/Nickelodeon Shop

Present Pets

From Spin Master

For Ages 4+ years

$49.99

Where to Buy: Present Pets Website

Tobi Robot Smartwatch
From Little Tikes

For Ages 4 – 8 years

$54.99

Where to Buy: Tobi Website

Go Go Bird

From Zing

For Ages 8+ years

$39.99

Where to Buy: Target

Squeakee the Balloon Dog

From Moose Toys

For ages 5+ years

$59.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

Playmobil RC Crane with Building Section

From Playmobil

For ages 5 + years

$99.99

Where to Buy: Walmart

Be A Broadway Star

From Be a Broadway Star

For Ages 8+ years

$39.99

Where to Buy: Amazon

