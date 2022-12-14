Lindsay Pinchuk, Business Consultant and Host of the Dear FoundHer… Podcast
Items Featured:
Rowan Earring Club, starting at $25 per month
Alice and Wonder Better Not Pout Onesie, $28
Jenny Patinkin Luxury Vegan 4-Brush Travel Set, $50
Sophia James Custom Jewelry Box, $68
Petit Plume Arctic Pajama Set, $58
Big Fat Cookie, $35 for a half dozen
Santa Letter Writing Kit from Balloons and Paper in Winnetka, $24
Vosges Champagne Truffles, $20
The Best Eyeshadow Palette, Jones Road Beauty https://jonesroadbeauty.com/, $35
Sunday Best, by Chicago native and Bravo! Top Chef runner-up, Adrienne Cheatham, $17.60