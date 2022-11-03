Chef Marianne Albovias, Baking and Pastry Instructor
Kendall College at National Louis University
18 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
Classes:
Holiday Cookie Exchange:
Saturday December 3rd or 10th 10 am – 2pm If the classes fill up we may open more offerings.
Pate a Choux:
Tuesday November 8th 6-9 pm
Holiday Pies:
Monday November 28th
6 – 9 pm
Holiday Buche de Noel:
Monday December 5 6-9 pm
We also have these culinary classes:
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner:
Friday November 11
6-9 pm
Knife Skills:
Friday November 18 6-9 pm
French Quarter Feast:
Friday December 2 6-9 pm
Healthy Cooking:
Friday December 9
6-9 pm
Recipe:
Italian Ricciarelli Cookies
Yield: Approximately 24 cookies
Ingredients:
2 egg whites
1 3/4 C. powdered sugar
2 C. almond flour
3/4 tsp. almond extract
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Zest of 1/2 orange or lemon
Additional powdered sugar for dusting
Directions:
- Sift the powdered sugar and whisk together with the almond flour and zest. Set aside.
- Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Fold the whites into the powdered sugar mixture. Add the extracts.
- The batter can be shaped right away, or chill the batter for at least an hour up to overnight for the flavors to meld.
- When ready to bake, prepare a small bowl with powdered sugar and set aside. Dust your board generously with additional powdered sugar. Roll the dough into a log, approximately 2-in. in diameter.
- Slice the dough into 1/2-in. slices. Roll each piece into a ball and toss it in the bowl of powdered sugar. Shape each into an oval and flatten slightly. Space slices about 1 inch apart. Let the cookies sit for about an hour to dry out. Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Bake for approximately 12-15 minutes until the tops are cracked and the edges and bottoms are slightly golden. Cool the pan on a wire rack and allow to cool completely. The cookies will be soft at first, but will firm up upon cooling.
- Once cool, dust with more powdered sugar. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.