Chef Marianne Albovias, Baking and Pastry Instructor

Kendall College at National Louis University

18 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

https://nl.edu/kendall-college/taste-of-kendall/

http://www.nl.edu/kendall-college/

https://nl.edu/kendall-college/taste-of-kendall/recreational-classes/

Classes:

Holiday Cookie Exchange:

Saturday December 3rd or 10th 10 am – 2pm If the classes fill up we may open more offerings.

Pate a Choux:

Tuesday November 8th 6-9 pm

Holiday Pies:

Monday November 28th

6 – 9 pm

Holiday Buche de Noel:

Monday December 5 6-9 pm

We also have these culinary classes:

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner:

Friday November 11

6-9 pm

Knife Skills:

Friday November 18 6-9 pm

French Quarter Feast:

Friday December 2 6-9 pm

Healthy Cooking:

Friday December 9

6-9 pm

Recipe:

Italian Ricciarelli Cookies

Yield: Approximately 24 cookies

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1 3/4 C. powdered sugar

2 C. almond flour

3/4 tsp. almond extract

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Zest of 1/2 orange or lemon

Additional powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

Sift the powdered sugar and whisk together with the almond flour and zest. Set aside. Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Fold the whites into the powdered sugar mixture. Add the extracts. The batter can be shaped right away, or chill the batter for at least an hour up to overnight for the flavors to meld. When ready to bake, prepare a small bowl with powdered sugar and set aside. Dust your board generously with additional powdered sugar. Roll the dough into a log, approximately 2-in. in diameter. Slice the dough into 1/2-in. slices. Roll each piece into a ball and toss it in the bowl of powdered sugar. Shape each into an oval and flatten slightly. Space slices about 1 inch apart. Let the cookies sit for about an hour to dry out. Preheat oven to 325°F. Bake for approximately 12-15 minutes until the tops are cracked and the edges and bottoms are slightly golden. Cool the pan on a wire rack and allow to cool completely. The cookies will be soft at first, but will firm up upon cooling. Once cool, dust with more powdered sugar. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.