Bradley A. Rose – Highland Park Players President

Sarah Jean Tilford – Co-Director

Tate Maxham

Annabelle Langas

Event:

The Highland Park Players are producing “Be Our Guest: A Culinary Cabaret!” At the Highland Park Community House ( 1991 Sheridan Rd , Highland Park, IL) on March 4th (7:00 pm) and March 5th (2:00 pm).

Tickets can be purchased at www.highlandparkplayers.com.