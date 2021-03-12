Midday Fix: Happy Birthday Riesling!

Regine T. Rousseau, Founder & CEO of Shall We Wine, Author and Wine Educator

http://www.shallwewine.com

Wines Featured:

Clean Slate Riesling 2019

Flavor Notes: This wine is from the Mosel area in Germany. The wine is clean, balanced with mineral notes, a hint of spiciness and fresh, peach flavors. Mexican, Indian and Chinese dishes, Thai cuisine, similarly hot and spicy foods go well with this wine. But also, perfect with sushi, fish, poultry and pork or simply on its own.

Purchasing Info: Binny’s $8.99

2016 Dr. Hermann Erdener Treppchen Riesling Kabinett, Mosel, Germany

Flavor Notes: This wine is also from the Mosel area of Germany. The wine is a light yellow / green color. The wine smells of herbs and stone fruits. Taste of sweet, fresh, fruity with a lively acidity. This wine is ideal for spicy food, especially spicy Asian cuisine. The light and fresh acidity is such that it may be enjoyed on its own.

Purchasing Info: BottlesUp $35-40

2018 Huff Riesling Spätlese Mild

(Huff is pronounced “Hoof” like the pigs feet not huff, like the wolf does to the pigs house)

Flavor Notes: From the Rheinhessen area in Germany. This wine is a fantastic, honeyed nose beverage with rose blossom and citrus fruit. This off-dry wine is the perfect pairing for spicy Thai food, a light, fruity dessert or strong cheeses.

Purchasing Info: The Wine Thief $16.99

A to Z Oregon Riesling 2019

Flavor Notes: This wine features pretty aromatics and bright acidity with a perfect touch of sweetness. There is a vibrant nose and palate with notes of lemon and apple blossoms, honeysuckle, rosehip tea, lychee, honeydew, ginger, lime, mandarin orange, marmalade, apricot, pear yellow plum and peach. It has a great personality with a superb juicy, refreshing finish.

Purchasing Info: $14.99 Binny’s and Mariano’s

Cheramie Wine Riesling 2019

Flavor Notes: The Riesling vineyards is in Levelland, TX which is 5hr and 21 mins from Dallas, TX headed west. This is an off-dry Riesling. Right out of the gate, it’s fresh, clean tropical aromas will sweep you off your feet like being on your honeymoon. It’s soft, yet very balanced with nice acidity and a kiss of Granny Smith Apple. Very well rounded.

Purchasing Info: cheramiewine.com $23