Michelle Mascaro – Owner, Happy Apple Pie Shop

Happy Apple Pie Shop

226 Harrison Street – Oak Park, IL 60304

http://happyapplepie.com/

National Apple Pie Day – Friday 5/13/22

Recipe:

Apple Pie

Ingredients:

Two pie crusts – store bought or homemade.

4 cups chopped apples – preferably Granny Smith (I will demonstrate how to do this)

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup tapioca flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg (will demonstrate)

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly, place in pie shell. Top with Crust, crimp. Brush the top with an egg wash (beaten egg and 1tablespoon water) Sprinkle with demerara sugar and score the top.

Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to an hour, until the juice looks thick and syrupy.