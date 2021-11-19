Midday Fix: Halo Halo

Marlon Tan, Co-Owner
Café Cebu
790 Royal George St. Suite #117
Naperville, IL 60563
Recipe:
Halo Halo
Ingredients:
• 1 Cup Shaved Ice
• 1 Cup Evaporated Milk
• 1 Tablespoon Condensed Milk
• 2-3 Tablespoons Rice Krispies
• 1 Teaspoon Ube Jam
• 2 Tablespoon Sweet Jelly (at Cebu / Café Cebu, Chef Cy uses Coconut Jelly and Sweet Palm Jelly but the at-home chef can use any kind of Fruit Jelly that they want.)
• 1 Tablespoon Red Bean Paste (sweet)
• 1 Tablespoon Shaved Coconut
• 1 Tablespoon Chopped Jackfruit
• 1-2 Scoops Of Your Favorite Ice Cream (Chef Cy recommends Chocolate or Mango but the at-home chef can use anything you like!)
• Flan (store bought; cut into 1 inch pieces)
Directions:
1. Pour Shaved Ice into bottom of tall dessert glass.
2. Add Evaporated Milk and Condensed Milk.
3. Layer Jam, Jelly, Red Bean Paste, Shaved Coconut, Chopped Jackfruit and Flan into glass.
4. Top with Ice Cream.
5. Sprinkle with Rice Krispies.
6. When ready to eat, mix and enjoy!