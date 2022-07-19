Mariana Alcalde, Marketing and Brand Development Manager
Jojo’s ShakeBAR at Time Out Market Chicago – 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/eat-and-drink/
https://www.jojosshakebar.com/
Jojo’s Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake
Shake Base
- 3 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream
- 1 Qt Cup of Andes Mint
- 2 Ounces of Chocolate Syrup
Toppers
- 1 Graham Cracker S’more
- 1 Toasted Marshmallow
- 1 Pretzel Rod with Chocolate Chips
- 1 Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Instructions
Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend together until all ingredients are fully mixed.
Pour mixed ice cream into a large glass. Next place the toppers over the ice cream – have fun with it and enjoy!