Mariana Alcalde, Marketing and Brand Development Manager

Jojo’s ShakeBAR at Time Out Market Chicago – 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Jojo’s Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake 

Shake Base

  • 3 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream 
  • 1 Qt Cup of Andes Mint 
  • 2 Ounces of Chocolate Syrup 

Toppers

  • 1 Graham Cracker S’more  
  • 1 Toasted Marshmallow
  • 1 Pretzel Rod with Chocolate Chips
  • 1 Double Chocolate Chip Cookie 

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend together until all ingredients are fully mixed. 

Pour mixed ice  cream into a large glass. Next place the toppers over the ice cream – have fun with it and enjoy! 