Mariana Alcalde, Marketing and Brand Development Manager

Jojo’s ShakeBAR at Time Out Market Chicago – 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/eat-and-drink/

https://www.jojosshakebar.com/

Jojo’s Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake

Shake Base

3 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream

1 Qt Cup of Andes Mint

2 Ounces of Chocolate Syrup

Toppers

1 Graham Cracker S’more

1 Toasted Marshmallow

1 Pretzel Rod with Chocolate Chips

1 Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend together until all ingredients are fully mixed.

Pour mixed ice cream into a large glass. Next place the toppers over the ice cream – have fun with it and enjoy!