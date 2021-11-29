Midday Fix: Gingerbread Milkshake

Eddie Lakin

Edzo’s Burger Shop at Urbanspace Loop food hall — 15 W. Washington

http://www.Edzos.com

Recipe:

Edzo’s Gingerbread Milkshake

For the gingerbread (yields 2 18″x13″ sheet cakes):

5 C AP flour

1 T. baking powder

1 T. ground ginger

2 t. ground cinnamon

1 t. ground cloves

1 t. salt

1/2 t. baking soda

1 c. molasses

2 c. hot water

3/4 c. granulated sugar

3/4 C. dark brown sugar

1 C butter (two sticks), melted

4 large eggs

1 T. vanilla extract

Pre-heat oven to 350ºF. Spray 2 large baking sheets with non-stick spray.

1. In a large bowl, combine first 7 ingredients, all the dry ingredients, and mix

2. In a smaller bowl, stir together the molasses and hot water until combined, then add the sugars, butter, and vanilla.

3. Once mixture is cool, add eggs and beat everything together well with a whisk until smooth.

4. Fold the wet mixture into the dry one, stirring only to combine until no dry areas remain.

5. Divide mixture evenly between two baking sheets and bake at 350º for 30 minutes or until a cake tester (or toothpick) comes out from the center dry.

6. Allow to cool, then crumble gingerbread so it mixes well into the milkshake. Make sure to mix the edges with the center so all the textures and degrees of doneness are evenly incorporated.

For the milkshake (yield 1 milkshake):

Using a milkshake mixer (with metal cup) or blender, combine

16 oz. (2 cups) good quality vanilla ice cream

4 oz. (1/2 cup) whole milk

3/4 cups gingerbread chunks/crumbs

1 maraschino cherry, with stem

Mix/blend until milkshake is creamy, but some chunks of gingerbread still remain. you want it to look white with brown chunks/specks, not one uniform pale brown color. Pour into a tall glass, top with whipped cream & cherry, and serve with a straw and a spoon.