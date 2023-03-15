Ceasar Douglas – General Manager of The Broken Barrel Bar

The Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

https://www.brokenbarrelbar.com

Recipes:

The Green Machine Cocktail



1.5 oz Maplewood Spruce Gin

.5 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1.0 oz fresh squeezed lime

.5 oz simple syrup

2.5 oz of store bought fresh cucumber juice OR make your own utilizing two large cucumbers and ¼ cup of water

Optional Garnish:

Lime Wheel

Mint Sprig

Cucumber Wheel

Prep:

* To make cucumber juice: Roughly chop two large cucumbers. Place chopped cucumbers in a blender with ¼ cup of water and puree until smooth. Strain via fine mesh strainer into a bowl. Refrigerate in an airtight container. Keeps for up to three days.

* To make simple syrup: In a large saucepan, heat equal parts water and white granulated sugar on low and stir until sugar dissolves. Refrigerate in an airtight container. Keeps for up to two weeks.

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with cubed ice, and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with optional lime wheel, cucumber wheel and mint sprig.

The Gringo Flamingo Cocktail

1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka

.5 oz Triple Sec orange liqueur

.5 oz store-bought raspberry puree

1.0 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

2.0 oz Champagne, Prosecco or sparkling wine

Optional Garnish:

Lemon Wheel

Prep:

* To make simple syrup: In a large saucepan, heat equal parts water and white granulated sugar on low and stir until sugar dissolves. Refrigerate in an airtight container. Keeps for up to two weeks.

Method:

Add all ingredients except for the Champagne/Prosecco/sparkling wine to a shaker, fill with cubed ice, and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Top with Champagne/Prosecco/sparkling wine. Garnish with optional lemon wheel.