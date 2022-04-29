Lindsay Pinchuk, Host of the Dear FoundHer… Podcast

Oasis Facial Bar, pricing varies: This new spa is redefining the spa experience in Lincoln Park. Own by mom, Leila Golding, their exceptional treatments don’t have hefty price tags—yet are incredibly effective.

The Happy Hoodie by House of Shan, $68: Spreading a message of love, imperfection, and connection and giving back to communities all over.

Move by Jill Borega, starting at $19 per month: This Lake Forest, IL Mom and former group fitness instructor has created a method of working out that has devotees running to their computer screens multiple times a week. It’s all virtual and can be done anywhere. MOVE is a flow based strength workout that incorporates slowand controlled fundamental movements with a mix of high and low impact cardio.

Griffith Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set, $69.95 and Stainless Steel Ice Bucket, $69.95: Designed by mom and Chicago-based interior designer, Sasha Adler, you can find these exclusively at CB2.

Print Art Cards, starting at $19.95. A great way to preserve your kids’ artwork and sparing you from having a bin of crafts in the closet. I love these cards and would use them over and over again.

Sugarcoated Baked Goods, they’re a new mom owned bakery based in Highland Park. Truly, these are some of the best baked goods on the planet.

Art Beat Box Clay Coaster Project, $39: An activity is a great gift to get mom…especially if she gets a gift when you are done. Art Beat Box is an amazing Chicago-owned company keeping families busy making crafts that you will actually use and display.

