Terell Johnson – Executive Director Chicago Philharmonic
Jeremy Kahn- Chicago Philharmonic Society Musician, Piano
Geoffrey Bradfield- Chicago Philharmonic Society Musician, Saxophone
Event:
Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra performs Ghostbusters Live in Concert Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 PM at the Auditorium Theatre- 50 E Ida B Wells St., Chicago.
The Orchestra will perform the award-winning score to the iconic 1984 film under the baton of Peter Bernstein- son of Ghostbusters composer Elmer Bernstein- while the full movie plays on a giant screen behind them.
http://chicagophilharmonic.org/ghostbusters/