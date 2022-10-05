Terell Johnson – Executive Director Chicago Philharmonic

Jeremy Kahn- Chicago Philharmonic Society Musician, Piano

Geoffrey Bradfield- Chicago Philharmonic Society Musician, Saxophone

Event:

Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra performs Ghostbusters Live in Concert Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 PM at the Auditorium Theatre- 50 E Ida B Wells St., Chicago.

The Orchestra will perform the award-winning score to the iconic 1984 film under the baton of Peter Bernstein- son of Ghostbusters composer Elmer Bernstein- while the full movie plays on a giant screen behind them.

http://chicagophilharmonic.org/ghostbusters/