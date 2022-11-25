Kristina Lowenstein, co-founder and executive director, The Honeycomb Project

Nate Buescher, volunteer with The Honeycomb Project, sophomore at Lincoln Park High School

http://www.thehoneycombproject.org/

Check Out:

Honeycomb’s Season of Service includes several opportunities to provide vital resources to local nonprofits while celebrating the spirit of the holidays:

–Community-based volunteer projects where kids and parents join together working towards a common goal, such as preparing healthy, home-cooked meals for youth experiencing homelessness and sorting donations of classroom supplies for Chicago Public Schools teachers.

–Weekly supply drives to collect resources for Honeycomb’s nonprofit partners. For example, the first supply drive will kick-off on Giving Tuesday when families are invited to make uplifting holiday cards for hospitalized veterans at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, and another week, families will be encouraged to donate new books and pajamas for children experiencing homelessness. A full list of the supply drives can be found on The Honeycomb Project’s website –The 2nd Annual Holiday Cheer Challenge will be held on Sunday, December 11 at Millennium Park. At this event, Chicagoans of all ages will participate in this scavenger hunt, which infuses “giving back” with an unforgettable adventure around downtown. Funds raised will help fuel Honeycomb’s year-round programs. Funds raised will help fuel Honeycomb’s year-round programs.