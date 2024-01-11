Nikki Snow – Instructor Experience Lead

Jennifer Thomas – Group Fitness Manager

Jason Pietrucha – Group Fitness Instructor

Chicago Athletic Clubs – There are 7 locations between Chicago and Evanston.

(West Loop, Wicker Park, Bucktown, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, and Evanston)

http://www.chicagoathleticclubs.com

Check out some of the most popular CAC formats:

BODYPUMP

A pre-choreographed strength training workout using the SMARTBAR barbell system. BODYPUMP is based on the Rep Effect – Light to moderate weight and high repetitions that lead to impressive results and increase strength endurance. You can also take BODYPUMP classes virtually on the Les Mills+ App.

Hard Core

This format is ideal for strengthening everything from the shoulders, abdominals, back, and glutes. It is a fantastic functional strength workout and helps with injury prevention.

BODYATTACK

This sports-inspired workout is welcoming to the weekend warrior to the everyday athlete. Various forms of athletic drills including power, speed, agility, and balance are combined with high energy music to ensure a well-rounded and enjoyable workout.

Also check out:

-SWEATFEST – We bring the lights, prizes, sound system, and incredible instructors for an unforgettable night of sweaty workouts and community. We are hosting SWEATFEST for members this January 26th and 27th so it is a great time to join CAC!

-Parking Lot Bootcamp – A free community outdoor workout held in the spring and summer.